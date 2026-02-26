Hot word :

Movie Director Known for Popular Ad Series Arrested for Drunk Driving

16:28 JST, February 26, 2026

Director Shinji Hamasaki has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Tokyo on Wednesday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The 49-year-old director is believed to have been driving while intoxicated in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, at around 11:38 p.m. on Wednesday. He admitted to the allegation, according to the police.

On the night, Hamasaki hit a taxi and the wall of a house with his car, prompting a witness to call the police. Officers rushed to the scene and discovered the alcohol in his breath was over the legal limit. They arrested him at the scene.

Hamasaki is known for directing the movie “Baban Baban Ban Vampire,” which was released last year, and for the popular TV ad series for KDDI Corp.’s au mobile phone company.

