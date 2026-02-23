Dozens of Jewelry, Other Items Stolen After Glass Door, Showcases Broken at Osaka Store

The Japan News

Osaka Prefecture

OSAKA — Jewelry and other items were stolen from a jewelry store in Kita Ward, Osaka, on Monday.

At about 5:15 a.m., a security company called police to report that a security sensor was triggered at the store. Officers from the Osaka Prefectural Police responding to the call found that a glass door at the entrance of the store as well as showcases inside had been smashed, and dozens of jewelry and other items had been taken.

The police are investigating the case as a theft and are trying to determine the whereabouts of those involved.

According to an announcement from the police, the Brand Off jewelry store was vacant at the time of the incident. Security footage from the scene captured an identified person breaking the door and the showcases with something resembling a tool. The same person can also be seen taking jewelry, bags and other items before fleeing the scene.

The suspect, whose age and sex are unknown, was wearing white outwear and black pants, the police said.

The store is located in the center of northern Osaka City.