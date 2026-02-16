Man Killed at Home in Japan’s Hiroshima Prefecture; Wife Also Injured
13:52 JST, February 16, 2026
HIROSHIMA — A man was attacked and killed at his home in Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, in the early morning Monday, prompting police to launch a murder investigation.
According to the Hiroshima prefectural police, a neighbor called 119 at about 3:30 a.m. on the day and reported to the city’s fire department that the second floor of the victim’s house was on fire. Police officers found the victim bleeding in the garden of his house, and he was confirmed dead.
The decision to launch a murder investigation was made due to injuries found on the victim’s body.
The victim, who was in his 50s, lived with his wife, who is in her 40s, the police said. She was also bleeding.
The victim’s wife sought help from a neighbor around the time when the fire was reported. She reportedly told the police that a person who believed to be involved in the crime had fled the scene.
The fire was extinguished after about 4 hours and 30 minutes. The police are also investigating how the fire and the crime are related.
Top Articles in Society
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Foreign Snowboarder in Serious Condition After Hanging in Midair from Chairlift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Record-Breaking Snow Cripples Public Transport in Hokkaido; 7,000 People Stay Overnight at New Chitose Airport
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease