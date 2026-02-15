Police Apprehend Man Who Fled After Osaka’s Dotonbori Stabbing Incident
13:41 JST, February 15, 2026
OSAKA — The Osaka prefectural police apprehended a man on Sunday morning in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Dotonbori district that left one 17-year-old dead and two others injured.
You may also like to read17-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed in Osaka’s Dotonbori; Suspect at Large
Top Articles in Society
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease
-
Foreign Snowboarder in Serious Condition After Hanging in Midair from Chairlift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Record-Breaking Snow Cripples Public Transport in Hokkaido; 7,000 People Stay Overnight at New Chitose Airport
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review