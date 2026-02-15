Hot word :

Police Apprehend Man Who Fled After Osaka’s Dotonbori Stabbing Incident

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Police examine the scene in Chuo Ward, Osaka City, on Sunday morning.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:41 JST, February 15, 2026

OSAKA — The Osaka prefectural police apprehended a man on Sunday morning in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Dotonbori district that left one 17-year-old dead and two others injured.

