TV Personality Kenji Haga Arrested on Suspicion of Non-Consensual Indecent Acts Against Two Women

13:58 JST, February 10, 2026

The Okinawa Prefectural Police arrested Kenji Haga, TV personality and company executive, on suspicion of non-consensual indecent acts on Monday. He is accused of committing indecent acts against two women in the prefecture.

According to the police, Haga, 64, whose real name is Mikio Toma and lives in Chatan, Okinawa Prefecture, is suspected of forcibly touching and kissing two women he knew at an eatery in the prefecture on the night of March 27 last year. The victims are a female eatery employee in her 30s and a self-employed woman in her 50s.

The case came to light last August when the self-employed woman consulted the prefectural police. The police have not disclosed whether Haga admits to the allegations.

