4 Yakuza Group Members Arrested for Trespassing at Tokyo Dome During Baseball Game

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Metropolitan Police Department

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:43 JST, February 9, 2026

Four yakuza group members from Chiba Prefecture were arrested on Monday on suspicion of trespassing after being found watching a professional baseball game at the Tokyo Dome stadium in Tokyo last September. The Tokyo Dome City prohibits members of yakuza organized crime groups from entering.

The suspects are members of an Inagawa-affiliated yakuza group and allegedly entered the stadium to watch the game. When a stadium official, who had noticed the suspects, approached them to speak, they fled. The Metropolitan Police Department identified the four suspects through security camera footage.

