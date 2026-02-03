Japanese Musician Micro of Duo Def Tech Arrested on Suspicion of Possessing Dried Cannabis
14:54 JST, February 3, 2026
The Kanto-Shinetsu Regional Bureau of Health and Welfare’s narcotics control department arrested Yuki Nishimiya, 45, who performs as Micro in music duo Def Tech, on suspicion of possessing dried cannabis on Monday, according to sources.
Nishimiya allegedly possessed several grams of dried cannabis at his residence in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo. The department discovered the cannabis while searching his residence.
According to Def Tech’s website and other sources, the duo was formed in 2001 by Nishimiya, originally from Tokyo, and Shen, who grew up in Hawaii. Their first album “Def Tech,” which included the 2005 hit “My Way,” sold over 2.8 million copies.
A concert commemorating their 20th anniversary was scheduled for the Nippon Budokan hall on Feb. 8.
