2 Japanese Robbed of ¥58 Mil. in Hong Kong; Police Believe Victim Had Been Attacked at Haneda Airport Earlier in Morning

A foreign exchange shop in Hong Kong

HONG KONG — Two Japanese men were attacked and a backpack containing ¥58 million in cash was stolen by two robbers in front of a foreign exchange shop in the Sheung Wan district in central Hong Kong around 9 a.m. Friday.

Local police later detained the suspects at an airport in the city, according to the online edition of Ming Pao, a Hong Kong newspaper, and other sources.

The two victims, who arrived in Hong Kong in the morning, had been transporting a total of about ¥90 million split between the backpack and a suitcase. They were attacked while exiting a taxi.

Japan’s Metropolitan Police Department believes that one of the victims is a man in his 50s who was also attacked in a parking lot at Haneda Airport in Tokyo earlier in the morning.

The Hong Kong crime scene is home to many foreign exchange shops. In December last year, Chinese employees of a Japanese company dealing in crypto assets were robbed of about ¥1 billion in cash in the same district.