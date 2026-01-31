Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>Crime & Courts

2 Japanese Robbed of ¥58 Mil. in Hong Kong; Police Believe Victim Had Been Attacked at Haneda Airport Earlier in Morning

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
A foreign exchange shop in Hong Kong

By Nobuha Endo / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

15:01 JST, January 31, 2026

HONG KONG — Two Japanese men were attacked and a backpack containing ¥58 million in cash was stolen by two robbers in front of a foreign exchange shop in the Sheung Wan district in central Hong Kong around 9 a.m. Friday.

Local police later detained the suspects at an airport in the city, according to the online edition of Ming Pao, a Hong Kong newspaper, and other sources.

The two victims, who arrived in Hong Kong in the morning, had been transporting a total of about ¥90 million split between the backpack and a suitcase. They were attacked while exiting a taxi.

Japan’s Metropolitan Police Department believes that one of the victims is a man in his 50s who was also attacked in a parking lot at Haneda Airport in Tokyo earlier in the morning.

The Hong Kong crime scene is home to many foreign exchange shops. In December last year, Chinese employees of a Japanese company dealing in crypto assets were robbed of about ¥1 billion in cash in the same district.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Crime & Courts Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Society

JN ACCESS RANKING