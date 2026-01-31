2 Japanese Robbed of ¥58 Mil. in Hong Kong; Police Believe Victim Had Been Attacked at Haneda Airport Earlier in Morning
15:01 JST, January 31, 2026
HONG KONG — Two Japanese men were attacked and a backpack containing ¥58 million in cash was stolen by two robbers in front of a foreign exchange shop in the Sheung Wan district in central Hong Kong around 9 a.m. Friday.
Local police later detained the suspects at an airport in the city, according to the online edition of Ming Pao, a Hong Kong newspaper, and other sources.
The two victims, who arrived in Hong Kong in the morning, had been transporting a total of about ¥90 million split between the backpack and a suitcase. They were attacked while exiting a taxi.
Japan’s Metropolitan Police Department believes that one of the victims is a man in his 50s who was also attacked in a parking lot at Haneda Airport in Tokyo earlier in the morning.
The Hong Kong crime scene is home to many foreign exchange shops. In December last year, Chinese employees of a Japanese company dealing in crypto assets were robbed of about ¥1 billion in cash in the same district.
Top Articles in Society
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)
-
Record-Breaking Snow Cripples Public Transport in Hokkaido; 7,000 People Stay Overnight at New Chitose Airport
-
Train Services in Tokyo Resume Following Power Outage That Suspended Yamanote, Keihin-Tohoku Lines (Update 4)
-
Tokaido Shinkansen, Sanyo Shinkansen Nozomi Trains to Have Reserved Seats Only During Long Sept. Holiday Period
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)