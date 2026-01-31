Man Randomly Attacks 4 Passersby Near Station in Japan; Suspect on the Run





MITO — A man attacked four passersby on Friday evening in front of JR Mito Station, according to police. The man allegedly punched or hit them with a bicycle.

The man is believed to have assaulted the four — aged 17 to 59 — near the north exit of the station at around 6:10 p.m. Two of the four suffered a broken nose, while the other two sustained minor injuries, according to the police.

The police are chasing the whereabouts of the suspect who fled the scene. The suspect is described as a man who appeared to be in his 60s with grey hair and was wearing a yellow down jacket at the time of the assault.

The four said they did not know the suspect. One of the four made an emergency call, saying that the man suddenly started hitting them.