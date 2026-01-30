Street Robbery in Tokyo’s Okachimachi, ¥420 Million in Cash Likely Be Robbed

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police investigate the area where a suitcase containing cash was stolen in Taito Ward, Tokyo, early hours of Friday.

Five Chinese and Japanese people were sprayed with what appeared to be tear gas by multiple people and had a suitcase believed to contain approximately ¥420 million in cash robbed on a busy street in Tokyo on Thursday night, police said.

The incident occurred in a busy downtown area about 200 meters east of JR Okachimachi Station. According to a source at the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the suitcase was stolen by a group of three men who fled in a car.

At the same time, a hit-and-run incident occurred on a nearby street, in which a man in his 50s was hit by a car. The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The police suspect that this was committed by robbers fleeing the scene.