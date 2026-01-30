Street Robbery in Tokyo’s Okachimachi, ¥420 Million in Cash Likely Be Robbed
10:13 JST, January 30, 2026
Five Chinese and Japanese people were sprayed with what appeared to be tear gas by multiple people and had a suitcase believed to contain approximately ¥420 million in cash robbed on a busy street in Tokyo on Thursday night, police said.
The incident occurred in a busy downtown area about 200 meters east of JR Okachimachi Station. According to a source at the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the suitcase was stolen by a group of three men who fled in a car.
At the same time, a hit-and-run incident occurred on a nearby street, in which a man in his 50s was hit by a car. The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The police suspect that this was committed by robbers fleeing the scene.
