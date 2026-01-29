Japan’s Police Arrest Man for Unlawfully Entering Kindergarten; Suspect Claims to Have Been “Using Marijuana”
12:12 JST, January 29, 2026
Police arrested a man on suspicion of unlawful entry after he intruded in a kindergarten in Osaka Prefecture on Tuesday, according to sources. When questioned, the suspect apparently stated that he had been using marijuana.
According to police, the 34-year-old man entered the Kansai University Kindergarten in Suita in the prefecture at about 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday.
They said that the man made incoherent statements at the time of his arrest, and police are using methods including urine testing to determine whether he actually used marijuana.
According to police, the suspect was arrested at the scene by police officers who rushed to the kindergarten after entered a classroom and wrapped his arms around a female staff member from behind. No children were injured.
