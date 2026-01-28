Japanese Nationals Attacked in Series of Robbery Incidents in Manila
16:47 JST, January 28, 2026
HANOI — A series of robbery-assault incidents have occurred in Manila, targeting Japanese nationals, the Japanese Embassy in the Philippines said on Monday. The embassy urged caution, stating, “Do not resist robbers. Prioritize your life and safety above all else.”
According to the announcement and local media reports, a Japanese national was hit with a stick and had his bag stolen in Paranaque, located in the metropolitan area, on Saturday. He sustained serious injuries causing a skull fracture.
Later that afternoon, another Japanese national riding in a taxi was surrounded by multiple motorcycles and hit with what appeared to be a handgun in Mandaluyong, also in the metropolitan area. The group reportedly fled without taking any items.
