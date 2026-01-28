Tokyo Police Refer 2 Chinese Nationals to Prosecutors over Illegal Private Lodging Facilities

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Metropolitan Police Department is seen in November 2020 in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

Two Chinese nationals were referred to prosecutors Tuesday on suspicion of illegally operating private lodging services in an area of Tokyo.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a 34-year-old man living in Shinjuku Ward and a 32-year-old woman in Toshima Ward operate the K-carve life private lodging company based in Shinjuku Ward. Police suspect the two, who are president and board director respectively, violated the Private Lodging Business Law and a local ordinance of the Arakawa Ward Office, where the lodging is located.

It is the first time for police to file charges on suspicion of violating the business law since it was enacted in June 2018. In their referral to prosecutors, the MPD called for the operators’ indictment while recommending strong punishment.

The MPD said that a facility in the Nishi-nippori district of Arakawa Ward operated by the company allegedly hosted guests for a total of 49 days, including weekdays, in June and July 2024. However, the company made a false report to the ward office in August of that year which claimed that the facility was only provided for 8 days and only on weekends. Police also said that the company allegedly ignored an order from the ward office in December 2024 to improve their business operations.

The two suspects have admitted to the allegation. The man told police that they wanted to increase business revenue.

Arakawa Ward has an ordinance which restricts the operations of private lodging services to weekends and holidays, but the Nishi-nippori lodging is alleged to have regularly opened on weekdays. Since 2022, police have received a total of 13 emergency calls complaining about noise and illegal garbage disposal by guests staying at the facility.

The company runs about 20 housing units for private lodging services in Arakawa, Minato, Shinjuku, Sumida and Toshima wards. The MPD said that it had reported total sales of about ¥440 million since March 2022.

The police on Tuesday also referred the company itself to the prosecutor’s office on suspicion of violating the same law.