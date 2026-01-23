Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>Crime & Courts

Man Detained after Brandishing ‘Scissors’ on Train in Tokyo; Trains Temporarily Suspended Service (Update 1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A train is stopped between Jujo Station and Akabane Station on the JR Saikyo Line on Friday in Kita Ward, Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:33 JST, January 23, 2026 (updated at 19:00 JST, Jan. 23)

A man was detained after being found brandishing what appeared to be scissors on a train on the JR Saikyo Line in Tokyo on Friday afternoon, police said.

No passengers were injured.

According to police sources, the police received an emergency call reporting that a young man was brandishing scissors while the train was traveling near Jujo Station in Tokyo’s Kita Ward. Police officers rushed to the scene and apprehended the man.

According to East Japan Railways Co., train services were suspended on several lines, including the Saikyo Line, to confirm safety. All of them resumed by 6:05 p.m.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Crime & Courts Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Society

JN ACCESS RANKING