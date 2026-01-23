Man Detained after Brandishing ‘Scissors’ on Train in Tokyo; Trains Temporarily Suspended Service (Update 1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A train is stopped between Jujo Station and Akabane Station on the JR Saikyo Line on Friday in Kita Ward, Tokyo.

A man was detained after being found brandishing what appeared to be scissors on a train on the JR Saikyo Line in Tokyo on Friday afternoon, police said.

No passengers were injured.

According to police sources, the police received an emergency call reporting that a young man was brandishing scissors while the train was traveling near Jujo Station in Tokyo’s Kita Ward. Police officers rushed to the scene and apprehended the man.

According to East Japan Railways Co., train services were suspended on several lines, including the Saikyo Line, to confirm safety. All of them resumed by 6:05 p.m.