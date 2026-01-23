Madame Dewi Allegedly Assaulted Former Manager, Referred to Prosecutors

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Dewi Sukarno

TV personality and former Indonesian first lady Dewi Sukarno was referred to prosecutors on Friday for allegedly assaulting and injuring her former manager, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Known as Madame Dewi in Japan, Sukarno is suspected of assaulting a woman in her 30s who was her manager at the time, according to a police source. The incident took place at a veterinary hospital in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Oct. 28 last year. Sukarno allegedly beating and kicked the woman, causing minor injuries including bruises on her chest that took about two weeks to heal.

Sukarno visited the vet after receiving a call that her dog’s condition had suddenly worsened. She then began shouting and acting violently, assaulting a woman who tried to stop her, according to the source.

After the incident, the woman left Sukarno’s agency and filed a complaint with the police in November.