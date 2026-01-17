101 Criminal Charges Filed Against People Related to U.S. Forces in Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture in 2025; More Than 100 for 1st Time in 22 Years

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Okinawa prefectural police headquarters in Naha

A total of 101 criminal charges were filed against U.S. force members and others connected to the U.S. military in Okinawa Prefecture last year, according to prefectural police.

It is the first time in 22 years — since 2003 — that the figure, which is tentative, has surpassed 100.

The charges cover U.S. force members stationed in Japan, civilian workers for the military and their family members.

Among the charges, there were six for sexual violence, the second highest since 1980.

The total number of charges increased by 28 compared to the previous year, according to prefectural police statistics

Eighty-one of the violations were committed by U.S. force members, four by civilian workers and 16 by family members, with 80 people charged.

Six of the charges were felonies, all of which were sexual assaults against women, including forcible sexual intercourse.

Nineteen charges were for criminal violence, and 15 were for thefts.

“It is a very serious situation that fundamentally brings the discipline and personnel control of the U.S. forces into question,” said an official of the Okinawa prefectural government’s bases affairs division. “It’s extremely regrettable.”

The prefectural government has demanded that U.S. authorities in the prefecture investigate why the crimes occurred and reexamine education programs.