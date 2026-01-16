Australian National Indicted on Sex Crime Charges in Osaka City; Suspect is Accused of Repeated Abuse of Girls in His Care
20:28 JST, January 16, 2026
OSAKA — An Australian national living in Osaka City has been indicted on charges including nonconsensual indecent acts against young girls, according to investigative sources.
The sources said the man, who is now 59 years old and unemployed, allegedly targeted two girls, one of whom was then 6 years old, under the guise of providing childcare.
According to the indictment, the man committed the indecent acts in question between May 2024 and April 2025. He also allegedly used his smartphone to record sexually explicit videos of the victims. He is accused of repeatedly abusing young girls at his home when they were in his care.
The Osaka prefectural police arrested the man in June last year. During the investigation, authorities seized his computer, on which they discovered footage of the illicit acts.
The man had reportedly built a rapport with local residents, often inviting neighborhood children to his home to play or taking care of them at the request of their parents. He was indicted a total of five times through November last year. In court, he has denied all allegations, making claims including that he has no memory of the incidents.
