2 Court Officers Stabbed with Knife in Tokyo Apartment, 1 in Critical Condition; Attacked When Visiting for Enforcement Order
12:44 JST, January 15, 2026
Two court officers were stabbed with a knife by a man believed to be the resident in an apartment room on the second floor in Suginami Ward, Tokyo, at around 10 a.m. on Thursday.
According to investigative sources, one of them is in critical condition and unconscious. They were attacked when they came to carry out a forced eviction of the room.
The man who stabbed them was apprehended nearby and arrested on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder.
The man is believed to have sprayed a substance and set it alight, causing walls and floors inside the room to burn.
The Takaido Police Station of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is investigating further details.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
BOJ Gov. Ueda: Highly Likely Mechanism for Rising Wages, Prices Will Be Maintained
-
Core Inflation in Tokyo Slows in December but Stays above BOJ Target
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Japan Govt Adopts Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plant Projects Amid Environmental Concerns
-
Japan, U.S. Start Talks on Tokyo’s $550 Bil. Investment in U.S.; Energy, AI Projects Were Focus of 1st Meeting