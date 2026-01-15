Hot word :

2 Court Officers Stabbed with Knife in Tokyo Apartment, 1 in Critical Condition; Attacked When Visiting for Enforcement Order

Police officers and firefighters at the scene of the incident in Suginami Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday morning.

12:44 JST, January 15, 2026

Two court officers were stabbed with a knife by a man believed to be the resident in an apartment room on the second floor in Suginami Ward, Tokyo, at around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

According to investigative sources, one of them is in critical condition and unconscious. They were attacked when they came to carry out a forced eviction of the room.

The man who stabbed them was apprehended nearby and arrested on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man is believed to have sprayed a substance and set it alight, causing walls and floors inside the room to burn.

The Takaido Police Station of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is investigating further details.

