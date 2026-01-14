Father Arrested for Leaving 2-year-old Son to Suffocate Inside Washing Machine in Ibaraki Pref.
13:33 JST, January 14, 2026
MITO — A 31-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for leaving his 2-year-old son inside a washing machine, causing him to suffocate, in Kasumigaura, Ibaraki Prefecture.
According to police, the man is accused of leaving his then two-year-old son for about 20 minutes, resulting in his death, despite knowing his son had fallen headfirst into the washing machine, in April last year.
The boy’s mother was out at work at the time. The washing machine had been placed in the child’s room as it had been scheduled to be disposed of.
