Man Arrested on Suspicion of Hiding Woman’s Body in Wall in Japan’s Hokkaido
17:35 JST, January 10, 2026
SAPPORO — A 49-year-old man was arrested Saturday in Hidaka, Hokkaido, for allegedly hiding a woman’s body inside a wall of a bar he runs, police said.
According to the Hokkaido prefectural police, the man is believed to have hidden the body of a female acquaintance inside the wall around Dec. 31.
Police said that the suspect admitted to the charges, saying, “I definitely hid the body inside the wall.”
The prefectural police said the body was believed to be that of a woman in her 20s who could not be contacted since the evening of Dec. 31. A missing person report had been filed with the police.
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
BOJ Gov. Ueda: Highly Likely Mechanism for Rising Wages, Prices Will Be Maintained
-
Japan Govt Adopts Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plant Projects Amid Environmental Concerns