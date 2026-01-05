3 Teenagers Arrested in Japan Robbery Case; Suspects Thought to Be Involved in Fluid Social Media Crime Groups

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Shizuoka prefectural police headquarter

Three 17-year-old boys were arrested on Sunday in connection with a robbery that occurred in Shizuoka Prefecture in December.

According to the Shizuoka prefectural police, a high school student with Philippine nationality, a company worker and a plasterer all from Kanagawa Prefecture are suspected of assaulting a married couple and taking about ¥10 million in cash from them.

The crime took place at the couple’s house, which doubles as the headquarters of their construction company, in Nameri, Nagaizumi, on Dec. 22. Adhesive tape was fixed to the couple’s mouths and wrists, and the 83-year-old male victim was slightly injured.

The police have not said whether the suspects admitted to or denied the allegations.

The police suspect the case may be connected to criminal groups called “tokuryu,” which are anonymous and fluid, with members repeatedly coming together via social media and dispersing, making it difficult to identify key suspects.

According to investigative sources, the three are acquaintances and fled the crime scene by car. The police suspect that other individuals obtained information about the victims’ assets and acted as the mastermind and driver.