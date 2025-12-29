9-Year-Old Girl, Mother Found Dead Inside Tent at Osaka Campground; Burned Charcoal Briquettes Found Nearby

A 9-year-old girl and her mother were found dead at a campground in Kawachinagano, Osaka Prefecture, on Sunday.

Police said that they received an emergency call from the campground’s manager at about 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, saying, “I found two people dead inside a tent.”

According to police, they found the bodies of a woman and a young girl in a tent as reported, and burned charcoal briquettes were discovered nearby. Neither of the deceased had any visible external injuries.

Police said that the woman was 48 years old, from Sakai in the prefecture, and was unemployed; her daughter was a fourth grader in elementary school. They had been using the campground since the previous day. When they failed to appear in the morning, the manager checked inside their tent. The police are investigating the cause and circumstances of their deaths.