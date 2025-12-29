9-Year-Old Girl, Mother Found Dead Inside Tent at Osaka Campground; Burned Charcoal Briquettes Found Nearby
17:47 JST, December 29, 2025
A 9-year-old girl and her mother were found dead at a campground in Kawachinagano, Osaka Prefecture, on Sunday.
Police said that they received an emergency call from the campground’s manager at about 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, saying, “I found two people dead inside a tent.”
According to police, they found the bodies of a woman and a young girl in a tent as reported, and burned charcoal briquettes were discovered nearby. Neither of the deceased had any visible external injuries.
Police said that the woman was 48 years old, from Sakai in the prefecture, and was unemployed; her daughter was a fourth grader in elementary school. They had been using the campground since the previous day. When they failed to appear in the morning, the manager checked inside their tent. The police are investigating the cause and circumstances of their deaths.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
-
High School in Kyoto Says Students Shoplifted during Recent School Trip to Bali, Indonesia
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans