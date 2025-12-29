Woman Stabbed on Street in Tokyo’s Takadanobaba
17:33 JST, December 29, 2025
A woman was stabbed on a street in Tokyo on Monday, according to police. She sustained injuries to her abdomen and chest and was taken to the hospital. She is reported to be conscious.
Police said that they received an emergency call at about 12:10 p.m. Monday reporting that a woman had been stabbed.
Sources close to the investigation said that the woman, who is in her 30s, was attacked with a knife by a man as she left the beauty salon where she works. While en route to the hospital, she reportedly stated, “I know the man.”
The incident occurred in a residential area about 200 meters southwest of JR Takadanobaba Station.
