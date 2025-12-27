Hot word :

UPDATE 1: Man Arrested After Mass Stabbing at Factory in Japan’s Shizuoka Pref.; 15 Injured at Yokohama Rubber Co. Plant

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture, factory, belonging to The Yokohama Rubber Co., where a mass stabbing incident occurred on Friday afternoon.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:27 JST, December 27, 2025

SHIZUOKA — A man entered a factory in Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture, and stabbed several people with a knife, police said Friday.

Shizuoka prefectural police arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. According to police sources, the man formerly worked at the factory.

The local fire department received an emergency call around 4:30 p.m. on Friday reporting that five to six people had been stabbed with a knife at a Mishima factory belonging to the Yokohama Rubber Co.

According to the fire department, a total of 15 people were injured.

