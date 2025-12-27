UPDATE 1: Man Arrested After Mass Stabbing at Factory in Japan’s Shizuoka Pref.; 15 Injured at Yokohama Rubber Co. Plant
12:27 JST, December 27, 2025
SHIZUOKA — A man entered a factory in Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture, and stabbed several people with a knife, police said Friday.
Shizuoka prefectural police arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. According to police sources, the man formerly worked at the factory.
The local fire department received an emergency call around 4:30 p.m. on Friday reporting that five to six people had been stabbed with a knife at a Mishima factory belonging to the Yokohama Rubber Co.
According to the fire department, a total of 15 people were injured.
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
-
High School in Kyoto Says Students Shoplifted during Recent School Trip to Bali, Indonesia
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans