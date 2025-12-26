Hot word :

Man Commits Mass Stabbing at Japan’s Shizuoka Pref. Factory; 15 Believed Injured by Assailant at Yokohama Rubber Co. Plant


The Yomiuri Shimbun

19:32 JST, December 26, 2025

SHIZUOKA — A man entered a factory in Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture and stabbed several people with a knife, police said Friday.

Shizuoka prefectural police said an individual they believed to be the assailant was now in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

The local fire department received an emergency call around 4:30 p.m. on Friday reporting that five to six people had been stabbed with a knife at a Mishima factory belonging to The Yokohama Rubber Co.

According to the fire department, a total of 15 people were believed to be injured.

