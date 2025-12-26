Former Head of Luxury Watch Sharing Service Company Arrested After Returning from UAE

Courtesy of one of the customers

A Rolex watch left by a customer

Tokyo police on Friday arrested the former head of a luxury watch sharing service company who is believed to have defrauded a customer.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Takazumi Fukuhara, former head of Osaka-based Neo Reverse, the operator of the luxury watch sharing service “Toke Match,” was on an international wanted list after leaving the country without returning watches that had been entrusted by customers.

Fukuhara was detained by local authorities in the United Arab Emirates, where he was hiding, and extradited to Japan by plane on Friday morning. The company announced the dissolution of the company and the end of its services in January 2024, and Fukuhara left for Dubai.

As of May 2024, approximately 650 people from across the country had filed complaints, with the total number of entrusted watches being approximately 1,700 (worth approximately ¥2.8 billion), of which approximately 1,300 had been sold or pawned without permission.