Neck of Toyotomi Hideyoshi Statue in Nagoya Broken: Possibility of Police Officer’s Involvement Being investigated
20:34 JST, December 25, 2025
NAGOYA — Aichi prefectural police are investigating whether a police officer may have been involved in breaking off the head of a statue of feudal general Toyotomi Hideyoshi, according to investigative sources.
The statue is made of reinforced plastic and was donated in 2013 to the Endoji Shopping Street in Nishi Ward, Nagoya, by a man in the real estate leasing business. The man confirmed that the head had been broken off after receiving a report of the damage on Aug. 25.
Checks of surveillance camera footage and other evidence revealed the possibility that an Ehime prefectural police officer who visited Nagoya for a business trip may have been involved.
Another individual may also have been involved, and police are investigating thoroughly.
