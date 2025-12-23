Hot word :

Japanese Woman Investigated for Allegedly Attempting to Break into BTS Member Jung Kook’s Home


Jung Kook

By Seidai Fujiwara/ Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

13:13 JST, December 23, 2025

SEOUL — Police announced Monday that they are investigating a Japanese woman in her 50s on suspicion of attempted trespassing and other charges for allegedly trying to break the home of Jung Kook, a member of popular K-pop group BTS, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

The woman is suspected of trying to unlock the automatic door lock at Jung Kook’s residence multiple times between Nov. 12 and 14. Police have not questioned the woman as she has already left South Korea.

