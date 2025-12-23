Japan Actor Ryoko Hirosue Given Summary Indictment over Car Accident
8:22 JST, December 23, 2025
Shizuoka, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)—Japanese public prosecutors issued a summary indictment on Monday to actor Ryoko Hirosue, 45, over alleged negligent driving resulting in injury in a car accident on an expressway in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, in April.
Meanwhile, the prosecutors decided not to indict Hirosue on an assault charge.
The Shizuoka prefectural police sent papers on her to the prosecutors in November. An official of the Shizuoka District Public Prosecutors Office said, “We considered various circumstances, including road conditions.”
According to the indictment, Hirosue changed course in a tunnel on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Kakegawa, Shizuoka, when she was driving at a speed of about 185 kilometers per hour on April 7, and her car collided with a large trailer truck. She is believed to have injured a man in the front passenger seat, including broken ribs.
Hirosue, who was also slightly injured, was arrested on suspicion of assault on a nurse at a hospital, where she had been taken, in the small hours of April 8. She was released eight days later.
