Elderly Couple Tied Up, Robbed of ¥10 Mil. Yen at Home in Japan’s Shizuoka Pref.
14:29 JST, December 22, 2025
SHIZUOKA – An elderly couple were attacked at their residence in Nagaizumi, Shizuoka Prefecture, at around 1 a.m. on Monday.
According to Susono Police Station, at least three men wearing balaclavas and dark clothing broke into the residence, which also functions as an office for a construction company, and attacked an 83-year-old male resident and his 82-year-old wife while they were sleeping on the 2nd floor. The men used adhesive tape to tie up and cover the mouths of the couple and demanded money before they fled with about ¥10 million in cash.
The man managed to free himself and dial 110. The couple were uninjured in the incident. The police are investigating the incident as a robbery. The men are believed to be in their 20s to 30s, all slender with heights of 170 centimeters or taller.
