Life Imprisonment Sought for Tetsuya Yamagami in Fatal Shooting Case of Former PM Shinzo Abe
The Yomiuri Shimbun
15:22 JST, December 18, 2025
Prosecutors sought a life sentence for defendant Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, on Thursday at the Nara District Court trial for the 2022 fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Nara City.
Yamagami faces murder and other charges.
