Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>Crime & Courts

Life Imprisonment Sought for Tetsuya Yamagami in Fatal Shooting Case of Former PM Shinzo Abe

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tetsuya Yamagami

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:22 JST, December 18, 2025

Prosecutors sought a life sentence for defendant Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, on Thursday at the Nara District Court trial for the 2022 fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Nara City.

Yamagami faces murder and other charges.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Crime & Courts Page

Crime & Courts Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING