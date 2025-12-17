16 Japanese Detained in Cambodia, Suspected of Being Involved in Fraud Cases
20:59 JST, December 17, 2025
HANOI – Sixteen Japanese nationals suspected of being involved in fraud cases were detained by local authorities in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, on Dec. 11, according to the Japanese Embassy in Cambodia.
The embassy was notified of the incident by the local authorities on Friday. The embassy confirmed the individuals were Japanese.
An embassy official said the embassy “will coordinate with local authorities and respond accordingly.”
Sihanoukville is a beach resort facing the Gulf of Thailand. While development by Chinese companies has progressed, including the construction of casino hotels, a series of crackdowns on fraud groups and human trafficking cases have also occurred.
