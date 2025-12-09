Japanese Police Rush to Retrieve Toy Guns Capable of Firing Live Ammunition



A National Police Agency flyer calling for toy guns to be handed in to police

Police are rushing to round up toy guns that can fire live ammunition, urging owners of toys to consult with local police.

In Kanagawa Prefecture alone, there is estimated to be about 2,900 “Real Gimmick Mini Revolver” toys in circulation, with only 76 having been recovered by police by the end of November.

Gun ownership is strictly regulated in Japan.

The prefectural police have set the end of this month as a deadline for the toys to be handed in to police, stating that possession or sale of the product after that may constitute a violation of the Firearms and Swords Control Law.

According to the National Police Agency and other sources, about 16,000 of the toy guns have been imported from China since December last year and apparently distributed to 78 companies across 31 prefectures.

The toys are also distributed as prizes in crane games.

In May this year, the Hyogo Prefectural Police and others discovered one such gun during a search of a residence. Examination of the product confirmed that it was capable of firing live ammunition.

The toy gun is about 12 centimeters in length and comes with plastic bullets. It has a colorful appearance, coming in such colors as blue and green.