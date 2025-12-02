Police Arrest Man Who Brandished Knife at Tokyo DisneySea Hotel
15:53 JST, December 2, 2025
Chiba prefectural police have arrested a man for allegedly slipping into a party on Monday night and brandishing a knife before fleeing Tokyo DisneySea’s Hotel Miracosta in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, according to sources close to the investigation.
The suspect is a Chinese national and former employee of the company that hosted the party at the hotel, the sources added.
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Fire Damages 170 Buildings in Oita, Western Japan
-
Tatsuya Nakadai, Japanese Actor, Dies at 92; Appeared in Films Including “The Human Condition” and “Ran” (UPDATE 1)
-
M5.7 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kumamoto Pref., Measuring Upper 5 Intensity, No Tsunami Expected
-
No Easy Fix for Tokyo’s Soaring Real Estate Prices
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Resumes Scallop Exports to China
-
Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Vows to Have Country Exit Deflation, Closely Monitor Economic Indicators
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours