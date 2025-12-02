Police Arrest Man Who Brandished Knife at Tokyo DisneySea Hotel

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Chiba prefectural police headquarters

Chiba prefectural police have arrested a man for allegedly slipping into a party on Monday night and brandishing a knife before fleeing Tokyo DisneySea’s Hotel Miracosta in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, according to sources close to the investigation.

The suspect is a Chinese national and former employee of the company that hosted the party at the hotel, the sources added.