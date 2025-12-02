Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>Crime & Courts
#Tokyo

Police Arrest Man Who Brandished Knife at Tokyo DisneySea Hotel

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Chiba prefectural police headquarters

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:53 JST, December 2, 2025

Chiba prefectural police have arrested a man for allegedly slipping into a party on Monday night and brandishing a knife before fleeing Tokyo DisneySea’s Hotel Miracosta in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, according to sources close to the investigation.

The suspect is a Chinese national and former employee of the company that hosted the party at the hotel, the sources added.


Related Article

Man Brandishes Knife at Tokyo DisneySea Hotel Before Fleeing

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Tokyo
Return to Crime & Courts Page

Crime & Courts Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING