Man Brandishes Knife at Tokyo DisneySea Hotel Before Fleeing

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo DisneySea

The authorities are searching for a man who slipped into a party at Tokyo DisneySea’s Hotel Miracosta in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, and brandished a knife before fleeing Monday night.

Police said they received a report at about 8:35 p.m. on Monday saying, “a man intruded into a banquet hall during a party.”

The man took out what appeared to be a knife from his backpack and showed it before fleeing, according to police. No injuries were reported in the incident, the police added.