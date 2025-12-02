Man Brandishes Knife at Tokyo DisneySea Hotel Before Fleeing
12:29 JST, December 2, 2025
The authorities are searching for a man who slipped into a party at Tokyo DisneySea’s Hotel Miracosta in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, and brandished a knife before fleeing Monday night.
Police said they received a report at about 8:35 p.m. on Monday saying, “a man intruded into a banquet hall during a party.”
The man took out what appeared to be a knife from his backpack and showed it before fleeing, according to police. No injuries were reported in the incident, the police added.
