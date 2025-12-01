NHK Party’s Tachibana Referred to Prosecutors on Suspicion of Injuring Man During Election Speech
21:14 JST, December 1, 2025
KOBE — NHK Party leader Takashi Tachibana has been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of injuring a man who criticized him during an election speech by calling on his supporters to restrain him.
The Hyogo prefectural police sent documents to prosecutors on Nov. 28 regarding Tachibana and two others.
According to the police, Tachibana, 58, was giving a speech in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, on June 14, when a man voiced his criticism. Tachibana then said into the microphone, “Make a citizen’s arrest,” prompting two of his supporters to wrap their arms around the man’s neck, injuring him.
The man had called for a police investigation, but Tachibana had justified his actions in a video by saying, “[The man] was shouting loudly and disrupting [my speech].”
