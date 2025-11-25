Thai Police Get Arrest Warrant for Trafficked Girl’s Mother; Arrangements Reportedly in Progress to Extradite Woman to Japan
15:50 JST, November 25, 2025
BANGKOK — Police in Thailand on Monday said that they had secured an arrest warrant for a Thai woman, who is currently detained in Taiwan, over several offenses including human trafficking, after she allegedly left her 12-year-old daughter at a massage parlor with private rooms in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, where the girl was forced to provide sexual services.
Reportedly, Taiwan authorities detained the mother on suspicion of offenses related to engaging in sex work herself, and she is now confined to an immigration detention facility there.
The Metropolitan Police Department has already obtained an arrest warrant for the mother on suspicion of violating Japan’s Child Welfare Law.
According to a senior MPD official and others, the girl arrived in Japan in June on a short-term stay visa with her mother, who immediately brought her to the parlor. The mother disappeared the next day, and the girl was forced to perform sexual services for male customers.
The Thai police are closely looking into the incident as a case of human trafficking.
The girl’s grandmother met with Thai police officials in Bangkok on Monday. After the meeting, the police told reporters that arrangements were being made to extradite the mother to Japan.
