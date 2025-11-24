1 Killed, 11 Injured in Hit-and-Run in Tokyo; Driver Fled Scene But Later Apprehended (UPDATE 1)
17:28 JST, November 24, 2025
One man was killed and 11 people were injured in a hit-and-run incident Monday on National Highway Route 4 in Adachi Ward, Tokyo.
An emergency call reporting the incident was made at around 12:30 p.m. on the day. According to the Tokyo Fire Department, a man in his 80s was confirmed dead at a hospital, and a woman in her 20s was in cardio-respiratory arrest.
The driver fled the scene but was later apprehended, an investigative source said. The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating on suspicion that the driver violated the Road Traffic Law.
The incident occurred about 1 kilometer east of Tobu Railway’s Nishi-Arai Station, in an area lined with buildings and apartment complexes.
