Woman Stabbed in Building in Tokyo’s Akasaka District; Suspect Flees the Scene
13:45 JST, November 16, 2025
Police received a report at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday that a woman had been stabbed in the basement of a building in the Akasaka district of Tokyo’s Minato Ward.
According to the Akasaka Police Station, a woman, who appears to be in her 40s, was stabbed in the abdomen and hand by a man. The woman was transported to a hospital and is reportedly not in a life-threatening condition. The police are looking for the man who fled the scene after the incident.
The incident occurred in an area southwest of Tokyo Metro Akasaka-Mitsuke Station.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Hokkaido Mountain Pass Covered in Snow as Many Areas of North Japan See First Snow of Year
-
Bear Spotted near Kyoto’s Arashiyama, Close to World Heritage Site Temple
-
Tatsuya Nakadai, Japanese Actor, Dies at 92; Appeared in Films Including “The Human Condition” and “Ran” (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Logs Trade Deficit of 1,223 B. Yen in Fiscal 1st Half
-
Financial Services Agency Mulls Allowing Banks to Hold Cryptocurrencies; Will Also Discuss Establishing Risk Management Frameworks
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C