Woman Stabbed in Building in Tokyo’s Akasaka District; Suspect Flees the Scene

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Investigators examine the scene in Minato Ward, Tokyo, at about 12:23 p.m. on Sunday.

Police received a report at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday that a woman had been stabbed in the basement of a building in the Akasaka district of Tokyo’s Minato Ward.

According to the Akasaka Police Station, a woman, who appears to be in her 40s, was stabbed in the abdomen and hand by a man. The woman was transported to a hospital and is reportedly not in a life-threatening condition. The police are looking for the man who fled the scene after the incident.

The incident occurred in an area southwest of Tokyo Metro Akasaka-Mitsuke Station.