Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>Crime & Courts

Woman Stabbed in Building in Tokyo’s Akasaka District; Suspect Flees the Scene

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Investigators examine the scene in Minato Ward, Tokyo, at about 12:23 p.m. on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:45 JST, November 16, 2025

Police received a report at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday that a woman had been stabbed in the basement of a building in the Akasaka district of Tokyo’s Minato Ward.

According to the Akasaka Police Station, a woman, who appears to be in her 40s, was stabbed in the abdomen and hand by a man. The woman was transported to a hospital and is reportedly not in a life-threatening condition. The police are looking for the man who fled the scene after the incident.

The incident occurred in an area southwest of Tokyo Metro Akasaka-Mitsuke Station.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Crime & Courts Page

Crime & Courts Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING