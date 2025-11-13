Actress Ryoko Hirosue Referred to Prosecutors; Believed to Have Traveled at Over 180 Kph on Expressway

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Ryoko Hirosue

SHIZUOKA — Actress Ryoko Hirosue was referred to prosecutors on Thursday on suspicion of rear-ending a trailer while driving on an expressway in April, injuring a man in her car, the Shizuoka prefectural police said.

According to investigators, Hirosue was driving a car in a tunnel on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Kakegawa, Shizuoka Prefecture, on the evening of April 7, when she rear-ended a large trailer truck in front of her. She is believed to have been traveling at a speed exceeding 180 kph at the time of the accident.

After the accident, Hirosue was arrested on suspicion of assault for injuring a nurse at the hospital where she was taken. On April 16, she was released on bail, but the investigation is ongoing.