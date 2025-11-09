Mother ‘Told Thai Girl to Hand Over Money from Sexual Services’ at Tokyo Massage Parlor

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A 12-year-old Thai girl who was brought to a massage parlor in Tokyo said to police that she had been told by her mother to hand over to the parlor all of the money she was given for sexual services that she was made to perform there, according to Metropolitan Police Department sources.The parlor apparently split the profits with her mother.According to the sources, the girl came to Japan with her mother on June 27 and was brought to the parlor, where she was taught how to provide sexual services to customers. Her mother disappeared the next day, and the girl slept in a corner of the parlor’s kitchen, serving around 60 male customers over 33 days.The parlor received the entire amount of the about ¥630,000 the girl earned, and half of it was transferred to an account in the name of a person connected to her mother, according to the sources.