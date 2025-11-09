Mother of Thai Girl Forced into Sex Work in Tokyo Detained in Taiwan; Handover to Thailand Likely

BANGKOK — The mother of a 12-year-old Thai girl who was forced to provide sexual services to men in Tokyo has been detained in Taiwan, Thai police said on Saturday.The girl was brought by her mother to a massage parlor in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, where she was forced to work.Thai police said they were contacted by Taiwan police on Friday and informed that the mother had been detained in connection with a prostitution case.Thai and Taiwan authorities are making arrangements to have the mother handed over to Thailand as soon as possible.