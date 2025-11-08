Man Found Bleeding with Stab Wound in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture; Police Investigating Possible Murder

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Chiba prefectural police headquarters

CHIBA — A man was found lying and bleeding on a street near JR Kita-Matsudo Station in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, at about 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, Chiba prefectural police said.

The man was taken to a hospital and confirmed dead. A stab wound was discovered in the right side of his abdomen, prompting the police to investigate the case as a possible murder.

According to the police, a female passerby spotted the man and called the police. The police found a pool of blood and a knife-like item close to the man.

He looked to be in his 50s or older, and the police are investigating his identity.