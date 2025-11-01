Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>Crime & Courts

Man Held Over Stabbing Murder of 3 Family Members in Sapporo

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A house where three apparent stabbing victims were found is seen in Sapporo on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:32 JST, November 1, 2025

SAPPORO — A man was arrested on Friday after he turned himself in at a police station in Sapporo, saying that he had killed three of his family members.

According to the Hokkaido prefectural police, Junichi Nakamura, 41, turned himself in at around 11:40 a.m. on the day, carrying a bloody knife, and told officers, “I killed three people in my family 30 minutes ago.”

Police officers found one man and two women lying on the first floor of a house in Sapporo. They were later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police arrested Nakamura, who is unemployed and lives in Sapporo, on suspicion of stabbing one of the women to death with a knife. He is said to have admitted to the charge, saying, “I killed the three with a knife.”

Police have not specified when the incident occurred.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Nakamura is believed to be a relative of the victims and had recently been staying at the house.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Crime & Courts Page

Crime & Courts Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING