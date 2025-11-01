Man Held Over Stabbing Murder of 3 Family Members in Sapporo
14:32 JST, November 1, 2025
SAPPORO — A man was arrested on Friday after he turned himself in at a police station in Sapporo, saying that he had killed three of his family members.
According to the Hokkaido prefectural police, Junichi Nakamura, 41, turned himself in at around 11:40 a.m. on the day, carrying a bloody knife, and told officers, “I killed three people in my family 30 minutes ago.”
Police officers found one man and two women lying on the first floor of a house in Sapporo. They were later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police arrested Nakamura, who is unemployed and lives in Sapporo, on suspicion of stabbing one of the women to death with a knife. He is said to have admitted to the charge, saying, “I killed the three with a knife.”
Police have not specified when the incident occurred.
Nakamura is believed to be a relative of the victims and had recently been staying at the house.
