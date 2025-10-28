Yamagami Pleads Guilty to Murder of Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People line up to receive a ticket to attend the first hearing of the lay judge trial for Tetsuya Yamagami, the man charged with the murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at Nara District Court in Nara City on Tuesday.

A man charged with the murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022, among other offences, pled guilty to the murder charge during the first lay judge trial at Nara District Court in Nara City on Tuesday.

“There’s no doubt that I did,” Tetsuya Yamagami said.

The defense argued Yamagami should be acquitted of the charge of violating the firearms and sword control law, claiming the homemade firearm was not subject to regulation under that law.

The main point of contention is sentencing, with attention focused on the extent to which the influence of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, formerly called the Unification Church, will be taken into account.

The trial is scheduled to take place over 19 sessions, with the verdict expected on Jan. 21, 2026.

According to the district court, 32 seats are available to the public. Tickets to enter the courtroom were distributed between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., with prospective attendees lining up early in the morning.