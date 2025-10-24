Man with Knife Arrested near U.S. Embassy in Tokyo
17:28 JST, October 24, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A man believed to have been carrying a knife was arrested near the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo on Friday for allegedly obstructing a riot police officer in the performance of official duties.
Shortly after 2 p.m., the man was questioned by police and went on a rampage, during which the officer suffered a leg injury from the knife. The injury is not life-threatening.
The man was caught on the spot near the embassy in Minato Ward, according to investigators. The Metropolitan Police Department is looking into the details of the incident.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
-
Powerful Typhoon Halong on Pacific Ocean near Japan on Wednesday, Approaching South of Tokyo on Thursday (Update 2)
-
Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line suspended service from 1st train Monday due to train accident near Tokyo
-
Japanese Nationals Lured to Scam Bases with False Promises, Controlled Through Violence
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation
-
Japanese Govt Sets New Goal of Multipurpose Humanoid Robots in Moonshot Research and Development Program by 2030