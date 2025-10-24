Hot word :

Man with Knife Arrested near U.S. Embassy in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Police officers stand on guard near the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo on Friday.

Jiji Press

17:28 JST, October 24, 2025

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A man believed to have been carrying a knife was arrested near the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo on Friday for allegedly obstructing a riot police officer in the performance of official duties.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the man was questioned by police and went on a rampage, during which the officer suffered a leg injury from the knife. The injury is not life-threatening.

The man was caught on the spot near the embassy in Minato Ward, according to investigators. The Metropolitan Police Department is looking into the details of the incident.

