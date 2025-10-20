New App Feature To Block Suspicious Calls From Overseas; Created by Metropolitan Police Department Amid Surge in Fraud
17:53 JST, October 20, 2025
A new smartphone app feature that blocks suspicious calls from overseas has been developed by the Metropolitan Police Department amid a surge in phone fraud originating outside Japan.
The new feature will be added to Digi Police, the MPD’s official crime prevention app, from December. Police are encouraging its use across all age groups.
So-called special fraud has expanded at a record pace this year. According to the National Police Agency, the damage incurred from January to June totaled ¥59.7 billion, about 2.6 times the amount for the same period last year.
The number of calls used in these scams reached 63,966 in total, with 47,005 of them — or 70% — made from overseas.
The newly developed feature will mute the ringtone or vibration of calls from international numbers not contained in the user’s contact list. It can be utilized by downloading the Digi Police app and activating the blocking feature.
Whether call logs are displayed depends on the device’s operating system. Smartphone users can choose for them to be displayed on Google’s Android, while call logs are displayed by default on the Apple iOS used in iPhones.
For iPhones, the feature also mutes calls from domestic numbers that are not saved in the user’s contact list.
“Simply not answering international calls can significantly prevent harm,” a senior MPD official said. “iPhone users may experience some inconvenience, but we still encourage them to consider using this function.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
-
Powerful Typhoon Halong on Pacific Ocean near Japan on Wednesday, Approaching South of Tokyo on Thursday (Update 2)
-
Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line suspended service from 1st train Monday due to train accident near Tokyo
-
Japanese Nationals Lured to Scam Bases with False Promises, Controlled Through Violence
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation
-
Japanese Govt Sets New Goal of Multipurpose Humanoid Robots in Moonshot Research and Development Program by 2030