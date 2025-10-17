2 Arrested for Allegedly Sharing AI Pornographic Videos Featuring Their Acquaintances on Group Chat with 1,000 People
16:14 JST, October 17, 2025
KYOTO — Two men were arrested Thursday on suspicion of sharing pornographic videos made with generative artificial intelligence on a social media group chat, police said.
According to the Kyoto prefectural police, a 28-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, both living in Saitama Prefecture, were arrested on suspicion of misusing images of 11 female acquaintances to create 17 pornographic videos between May and July, posting them to a group chat on social media without their permission and making them available for viewing by an unspecified number of people.
A total of 164 videos featuring 59 women were shared in the group chat, which at one time had around 1,000 participants.
Police suspect that the 28-year-old man had been contracted by participants to create videos for ¥300 to ¥500 each.
