2 Female Residents at Nursing Home in Japan Confirmed Dead; Former Male Employee Arrested on Murder Charge (Update 1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Investigators are seen near an elderly care facility in Tsurugashima, Saitama Prefecture, at around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Two female residents at a nursing home in Tsurugashima, Saitama Prefecture, were found unconscious on early Wednesday and taken to a hospital, where they were both confirmed dead.

According to the prefectural police, a 22-year-old former male employee has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 89-year-old female resident. He allegedly admitted to the murder charge.

According to investigative sources, the women were found lying face up in their beds — one on the fourth floor and the other on the fifth floor — with head injuries and bleeding from other parts on their bodies.

Security cameras at the facility captured footage of a suspicious individual around late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

The nursing home is located in a residential area about 300 meters south of Wakaba Station on the Tobu Tojo Line.