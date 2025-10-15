2 Female Residents at Nursing Home in Japan Confirmed Dead; Former Male Employee Arrested on Murder Charge (Update 1)
19:50 JST, October 15, 2025
Two female residents at a nursing home in Tsurugashima, Saitama Prefecture, were found unconscious on early Wednesday and taken to a hospital, where they were both confirmed dead.
According to the prefectural police, a 22-year-old former male employee has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 89-year-old female resident. He allegedly admitted to the murder charge.
According to investigative sources, the women were found lying face up in their beds — one on the fourth floor and the other on the fifth floor — with head injuries and bleeding from other parts on their bodies.
Security cameras at the facility captured footage of a suspicious individual around late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
The nursing home is located in a residential area about 300 meters south of Wakaba Station on the Tobu Tojo Line.
