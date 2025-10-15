2 Female Residents at Nursing Home in Japan Confirmed Dead, Found with Injuries to Head, Other Parts of Body
14:29 JST, October 15, 2025
Two female residents at a nursing home in Tsurugashima, Saitama Prefecture, were found unconscious on early Wednesday and taken to a hospital, where they were both confirmed dead.
The prefectural police are investigating the incident as a double homicide. According to sources close to the investigation, a former employee who is believed to have knowledge of the situation has been detained and is being questioned.
According to investigative sources, the women were between their 80s and 90s. The women were found lying face up in their beds — one on the fourth floor and the other on the fifth floor — with head injuries and bleeding from other parts on their bodies.
Security cameras at the facility captured footage of a suspicious individual around late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
The nursing home is located in a residential area about 300 meters south of Wakaba Station on the Tobu Tojo Line.
